A recent report by the Daphne Caruana Galiza Foundation concluded that the number of approved permits saw a significant increase from a low of 3,148 in 2012 to a peak of 10,305 in 2018.

Furthermore, this report goes on to note that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a notable number of 7,621 permits were still approved in 2021. This report seems also to suggest a correlation between the increase in construction-related deaths and the rise in construction activity.

While acknowledging the commendable initiative of the foundation to prioritise health and safety on construction sites, it would be an oversimplification of the truth to solely attribute construction-related fatalities to a direct relationship with planning permits. Multiple additional factors come into play that are independent of prima facie mathematical correlations.

Above all, ensuring the provision of adequate structural design and specifications by a warranted architect is of paramount importance. The design and specifications must be comprehensive, considering site characteristics, neighbouring building configurations, and the anticipated load paths, taking into account how and where these loads are distributed from the commencement of on-site works.

Furthermore, effective communication and explanation of the requirements by the architect to the contractor are vital. Structural drawings and specifications should be clear, detailed, and accurate to effectively convey the design intent and requirements to all stakeholders involved in the construction process.

The level of clarity and detail in the documentation significantly impacts the successful execution of the project. The drawings should provide a clear visual representation of all the key structural elements, their connections, dimensions, and relationships. Accurate dimensions should account for construction variations, and specific material types and requirements should also be clearly specified.

Therefore, it is logical to conclude that if the design by the architect fulfils the required standards, the responsibility for ensuring its proper implementation on-site according to those instructions lies with the contractor.

Hence, it falls upon the contractor to assume the responsibility of ensuring safe construction practices. This entails the contractor having a comprehensive understanding of how loads ‘shift’ throughout the on-site work process.

As an example, it is of utmost importance for the contractor to acknowledge the significant risk posed by insufficient bracing or inadequate support, especially during excavation works. Vibrations and the impact on neighbouring structures must be carefully taken into account.

Individuals cannot simply transition overnight into becoming contractors - Robert Musumeci

Similarly, during the concrete pouring phase, the proper utilisation of concrete pumps within acceptable pressure limits is crucial. These are just two factors among many that play a vital role in mitigating potential structural failures and ensuring the overall safety and integrity of the construction project.

Therefore, it is implicit that the contractor must possess the necessary knowledge and expertise to implement appropriate temporary bracing systems. The contractor needs to possess a comprehensive understanding of which systems to employ throughout the construction process.

This understanding should aim to facilitate proper load distribution, withstand lateral forces, and effectively prevent excessive deflection or collapse. This underscores the essentiality for the contractor to have the necessary proficiency and understanding to effectively translate the design into the actual construction process.

Likewise, the use of low quality or substandard building materials can also compromise structural integrity. Weaker materials may not withstand expected stresses and loads over time, increasing the risk of failure. Once again, it is the contractor’s responsibility to ensure that the materials specified by the engineer are procured correctly.

All of these factors underscore the significance of refraining from hastily drawing conclusions and assigning blame or responsibility immediately following an accident.

The initial step involves conducting an assessment to verify the accuracy of the technical instructions and drawings provided by the architect. Provided that it is confirmed that these instructions were adequate, the subsequent focus should shift to evaluating whether the individual responsible for executing the instructions on-site performed the work in a methodical and safe manner.

Hence, it is crucial to recognise that individuals cannot simply transition overnight into becoming contractors. It is essential that the envisaged regulations aimed at licensing contractors ensure that those aspiring to undertake demolition, excavation or construction works have the ability to interpret complex instructions and implement them safely on-site.

Robert Musumeci is an architect and lawyer with a PhD in planning law.