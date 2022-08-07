Almost 30 years after founding the Richmond Foundation, ANTHONY GUILLAUMIER has stepped down as chairperson. He speaks to Laura Bonnici about his favourite memories and achievements… and the legacy he leaves within Malta’s mental health sector.

“Maltese society owes mental well-being to this gentleman’s visionary endeavours,” the Richmond Foundation’s CEO, Stephania Dimech Sant, says while referring to the mental health foundation’s founder, Anthony Guillaumier, who has stepped down after almost 30 years.

“It is the end of an era,” Dimech Sant explains.

“Mr Guillaumier has been a key individual throughout Richmond’s existence, and he leaves big shoes to fill. He has inspired us with a sense of vision, the drive to rise to a challenge and put all our energy into making dreams come true, particularly when it means making a positive contribution to society.”

Indeed, as his time as chair has come to a triumphant close, it is Guillaumier’s energy and commitment towards Malta’s mental health that lives on at the foundation. In fact, this same energetic tenacity was the force behind the beginnings of the Richmond Foundation many years ago.

“Way back in the 1990s, both employees in the family business and a close relative suffered from mental health difficulties. At the time, I had noticed a lack of support in Malta,” Guillaumier recalls.

“While travelling to the UK, I came across an advert for the Richmond Fellowship. I reached out to them, then to Malta’s health ministry in order to enquire about setting up similar support services. The reaction was not encouraging. Nevertheless, I sent them a letter making my case and six months later, I received a reply asking for details of the project. Eventually, we set up the Richmond Foundation as a private-public partnership with the government – and the rest is history!”

Guillaumier fondly remembers the foundation’s first project – Villa Chelsea in Birkirkara – a big achievement. He highlights a key team member who helped make it possible, Richmond’s first CEO, Dolores Gauci.

“We were very lucky to engage Dolores as a manager,” he says.

“In 1995, with her dedication and expertise, we inaugurated Villa Chelsea.”

We have made a difference - Anthony Guillaumier

Meanwhile, Gauci welcomes Guillaumier’s resignation with mixed feelings, as she too looks back with fondness to the chair’s time at the foundation.

“In a way, it is a sad moment, as the Richmond Foundation is synonymous with Anthony Guillaumier. Yet, he has given many years to the foundation, so it is time for him to focus on his private life as well,” Gauci says, referring to Guillaumier’s family medical commitments that prompted his resignation.

“I admire his positivity, humility and resilience, even in the most stressful of situations. He always believed things would work out in the end – and, in fact, they always did. He makes everyone feel comfortable and believes in giving people a chance.”

Dimech Sant also hopes to emulate Guillaumier’s vision, energy and creativity, moving forward.

“He has been the driving force behind Richmond’s success,” she says. “As a visionary, he was not afraid to adopt an avantgarde attitude to a dimension of life everyone shunned. Through a consistent and forward-looking approach, Mr Guillaumier’s brainchild has introduced and changed the way we look at mental health issues, contributing to the nation’s well-being.”

Guillaumier’s legacy indeed includes his contribution towards a cause close to his heart.

One of the first boards of Richmond Foundation. Anthony Guillaumier is in the centre of the front row. Photo: Joe Parnis

“Mental health affects the way we live our lives, our relationships, physical health, social behaviour and how we handle life’s challenges,” he says.

“Our environment and lifestyle affect our mental health. People have become more aware and interested in seeking help earlier to protect their mental well-being – yet our local environment presents us with challenges such as stress, isolation, social media and, of course, the pandemic.

“As our lives become increasingly stressful, we see an increase in mental health issues, so we must focus on educating people on how to protect their mental health and build resilience, while – most importantly – providing support services to those most severely affected by mental illness.”

Guillaumier ends his time as chair at the Richmond Foundation with a tone of hope for the future: “I will leave Richmond on a sad note yet with a sense of pride that it has been the driver of huge social change, having impacted the lives of individuals, institutions, governments and even private enterprise.

“We have made a difference to so many people affected by mental illness and established a centre that works on education, training and promotion of good mental health practice. This will be my legacy.”

www.richmond.org.mt