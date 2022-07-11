Fun, smiles, and laughter reverberated around the Victor Tedesco Stadium in Ħamrun on Saturday morning as close to a hundred local and Ukrainian children shared together a morning of activity and sport hosted by CSR Malta Association and Ħamrun Ħanin in collaboration with the Ħamrun Spartans FC Daikin School of Excellence and Ukrainian Refugees in Malta – a charitable organisation.

Skin colour, nationality or language were no barriers as the children exchanged moments of comradery as they tried out various events, ranging from dart football to archery, from large-sized jenga to tug-of-war.

Parents were also called in to join the fun, much to the amusement of the young ones.

Click here for full article