On Saturday, July 8, Lubricom was launched at the MCC in Valletta in the presence of esteemed guests and company representatives.

One of the brands represented by Lubricom.

Yet Lubricom is not a new company – and has roots that go back four generations, with a wealth of experience in lubricant oils in all the segments of the market, including automotive, industrial and marine.

The launch of Lubricom.

Previously known as Grech & Ellul, this family business has humble beginnings in the pre-World War II years. It all started when the late Emanuel Grech started working as a stacker, eventually moving on to selling kerosene on the streets of Paola in the 1940s and 50s.

Working hard and investing time and energy, Grech became the local sales manager for Anglo-Iranian Oil Company – nowadays known as BP – and eventually became the sole importer and representative for the brand in Malta.

But Grech did not stop there – and continued to grow his business to eventually branch into DIY and paints. He also expanded the lubricant side of his business to other sectors, including marine, industrial, automotive and aero.

Godwin Ellul (centre), previous director and partner of Grech & Ellul, passing down the torch to his children Tyrone Ellul as director, Nadia Chetcuti and Manolita Ellul as shareholders under the new company Lubricom.

“Today, Lubricom carries the legacy of Grech & Ellul – and has assumed responsibility for the lubricants side of the business with a wealth of experience and reputation,” says Tyrone Ellul, director of Lubricom.

Lubricom’s reputation is reflected in the status of brands it represents – these include ExxonMobil, Cyclon LPC, Kluber Lubrication, Duckhams, Lukoil Marine, Enoc Marine, Kroon Oil, and more.

Tyrone Ellul, director of Lubricom.

Family businesses are known to have unique traits – including stability, vision and commitment. Such qualities are translated into added value for clients. Trust, especially, is a valuable quality – and with Lubricom, this trust has been built over four generations of giving customers access to quality products, and delivering a quality service.

“With Lubricom, we want to strengthen our standing as a one-stop shop for lubricants,” says Ellul.

“For the automotive sector, we provide engine oils, gear oils and auxiliaries, while for the industrial sector, we are renowned for maintenance products and machinery lubricants. In the marine sector, we supply contracted vessels that call at Malta, both onshore and offshore, and including delivery or pumping of luboils. And for the aero sector, we supply specialised lubricants and chemicals for planes, helicopters and others, in both the public and private sector.”

When asked what the mid- to long-term goals for Lubricom are, Ellul outlines that the company aims to expand further outside the local market, particularly in the marine sector.

“Overall, we also want to make use of our vast network of contacts to be able to represent more brands and companies related to the marine sector.

“As a family business, we are proud of our history and can build our future inspired by the reputation that previous generations built through hard work,” adds Ellul.