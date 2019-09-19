A large farm is being built in a secluded valley in Bidnija, after getting the green light of the Planning Authority, which ignored warnings from the Environment and Resources Authority.

Following an anonymous tip, The Sunday Times of Malta discovered the ongoing construction of a massive complex in the middle of Wied Tal-Ħżejjen, one of few remaining untouched valleys in Malta.

The development on virgin farmland is slated to make way for a new sheep farm. But according to farmers tilling the land nearby, the building “resembles more a luxury villa than a farm”.

The rural area is still totally unspoilt, as no other buildings, except for a few greenhouses can be seen. No services, such as electricity, drainage and water exist in the area.

The 3,000-square metre field has had to be reinforced with concrete platforms as its terrain consists of clay.

In its decision, the Planning Commission, chaired by architect Elizabeth Ellul, ignored two objections by the Environment and Resources Authority and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and approved the permit for the massive farm, stating it was in conformity with its rural policy.

Documents show that ERA had immediately raised the alarm bells and recommended scrapping the proposal.

“There is considerable concern with regards to the proposed siting of the farm. The introduction of this built development, the scale of which would be out of context with the surrounding rural landscape is not favourable in this area,” the authority said.

The rural area where the farm is being built in the middle of Wied Tal-Ħżejjen, Bidnija.

In principle, proposals for new farms should be sited in areas that are less sensitive and should first seek existing historical structures or change of use of disused/abandoned farms,” the environment regulator insisted with the PA.

Superintendence expressed concerns about negative impact on countryside and the landscape

ERA also warned that related to this proposal, “there are significant concerns for the resurfacing and asphalting of the adjacent rural road, further confirming that built development in these areas would create undesirable precedent for similar future developments, making the surrounding area amenable to future development pressures”.

The developer scaled down the project, but ERA insisted the project should not be approved.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also told the PA to scrap the proposal.

While noting that the site of the farm is located within the buffer zone of Għajn Riħana, an area of ecological importance, the superintendence expresses its concerns about the negative impact the development will have on the pristine countryside and the cultural landscape.

Ignoring all objections, the PA’s directorate presented a ‘grant’ recommendation to issue the permit.

The Planning Commission endorsed the recommendation and raised no questions.

Asked to state how the Planning Commission can justify issuing a permit in a valley, neither Ms Ellul, nor the Planning Authority replied.

The developer, Jason Vella from Mġarr, is registered as a sheep farmer who has been in the business for a number of years.

His architect said that although the current construction may seem to be out of place, it will be a totally different story once the development is completed.

The area is to be surrounded by rubble walls and scores of trees to minimise the environmental impact. However, environmental experts said that while the building is too big and is literally “in the middle of nowhere”, it will change the landscape of the area forever.

They also lamented that the farm will create added activity in the valley, including a significant increase related to transportation by trucks of feed, animals and the dairy products to be produced on site.