Team-building activities are often met with groans and eye rolls from employees who have experienced their fair share of awkward icebreakers and forced group bonding sessions. However, these activities can actually be a valuable tool for managers to get to know their staff better and build a stronger team. The benefits of team-building have been well documented - improved communication, increased motivation, and better collaboration - but another benefit is often overlooked: gaining insights about your employees' strengths, weaknesses, and working styles.

Bingo

Many companies have taken a liking to playing Bingo as a team-building activity. It is a fun and easy game that everyone can participate in, regardless of their skill level or comfort level with gambling. Instead of betting with real money, participants can use chips or tokens, and the company can provide prizes for the winners. Each round of Bingo can provide insights into who is more risk-averse and who is more daring, making it a perfect activity to get to know your team on a deeper level. You may play the usual bingo games online. However, there are specific variations of Virtual Team Building Bingo, adding a layer of camaraderie that can be especially beneficial in a remote or hybrid work environment.

Suitcase mystery

This activity involves a suitcase filled with clues the team must solve within 60 minutes. It's a great way to see how your team works together under pressure and who excels at problem-solving. This activity is popular in Japan and has been used by managers to better understand their team members' strengths and weaknesses.

Scavenger hunt

Who says team-building activities need to be boring and predictable? A scavenger hunt can be an exciting way to promote teamwork and foster a sense of camaraderie within a team. This can be especially useful for new hires trying to get to know their colleagues and the company culture. By requiring them to seek out specific items or information around the office and ask questions of seasoned employees, they can quickly get up to speed on the company's history and operations. Even veteran teams can benefit from a scavenger hunt, as it encourages them to work together on a fun and engaging task outside their usual work routine.

Leaders you admire

If you're looking for a more low-key activity, try Leaders You Admire. This activity involves splitting the group into smaller teams and having each member choose a leader they admire, living or dead, and explain why they chose this person. The group then votes on which leader will represent their team, and the self-appointed captain champions their team's leader to the other groups. This activity shows who is more or less eager to step forward and reveals the qualities in a leader that matter most to your team.

In conclusion, team-building activities don't have to be boring or cringe-worthy. By choosing the right activities, managers can gain valuable insights into their employees' working styles and strengths while fostering better communication and collaboration among team members. So, the next time you plan a team-building activity, consider thinking outside the box and choosing an activity that will be fun and insightful.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.