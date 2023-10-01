The construction industry in Malta is undergoing a significant transformation. Leading the charge is the CheckYourTraders verification platform, vigorously backed by the Malta Developers Association (MDA). This collaboration is fostering an era of responsibility and quality in the construction sector, setting new standards for business operations.

A legacy of building excellence

R A & Sons Manufacturing Ltd is a family-owned business with its main production site in Gozo along with an outlet in Malta. The company was founded by Joseph Attard, Raymond Attard’s father, a third-generation builder who amassed experience in the trade both in Malta and Australia. Joseph took notice of the growing demand for block bricks in Gozo. In 1972 he launched Gozo Blocks Ltd which manufactured and supplied the local market with block bricks.

Diverse product range

R A & Sons Manufacturing Ltd are now importers and manufacturers of quality high-grade materials, additives and tools to be used across various sectors within the construction industry. The company makes, distributes and exports materials ranging from concrete blocks to mortars and adhesives, additives, structural solutions, waterproofing systems and all kinds of interior/exterior paint and decorative renderings.

Upholding accountability

Building suppliers are rallying to highlight the critical need for accountability in the industry. They are voicing concerns over the repercussions of improper material installations by unskilled workers, which often tarnish the suppliers' reputation and affect the entire industry negatively. These suppliers are also burdened with financial losses when companies cease operations without clearing their debts. The current sentiment strongly advocates for a reformed industry emphasizing skill development and responsibility.

Favourable discounts for verified companies

To promote a culture of transparency and high standards, discerning suppliers are offering considerable discounts, going up to 28 per cent, to companies verified by CheckYourTraders. This strategy is designed to counteract the rising market costs and to encourage businesses to uphold transparent and responsible practices, thereby steering the industry towards a path of excellence and trust.

Public empowerment through strong alliances

The collaboration between CheckYourTraders and the MDA goes beyond business. It's about building a community grounded in trust and reliability, aiming to provide homeowners with access to services maintained by accountable companies. This initiative is rooted in the belief that a community guided by trust and skill should characterize the industry. Thereby limiting the risk currently the Maltese citizens and expats are exposed to.

R A & Sons Manufacturing Ltd are importers and manufacturers of quality high-grade materials, additives and tools to be used across various sectors within the construction industry.

Antibacterial innovation

R A & Sons Manufacturing Ltd are proudly launching the first locally manufactured antibacterial paint, Antibac Protect. This is a revolutionary paint that is ISO certified and proven to inhibit the growth of both harmful bacteria (including MRSA & E. Coli) and viruses, even Covid-19. This ISO-approved product is a must-have in healthcare facilities and can also be used by consumers to protect their homes and workplace against harmful bacteria.

Beyond verification – A pledge to education

The movement is committed to fostering awareness and education among the public, emphasizing the significant role individuals play in transforming the industry. It encourages people to prioritize verified tradespeople for their needs, standing firmly against the prevalent issues in the industry, thereby rooting out the existing problems in the industry gradually.

A commitment to innovation and quality

The business is ever-expanding and in constant pursuit of innovation by moving forward with new technologies. Raymond Attard (company director) along with Ward Caldwell (assistant eirector, CEO) are committed to giving their customers the highest quality solutions at the most affordable prices in a very competitive market.

As the industry witnesses building suppliers coming together with CheckYourTraders and the MDA, a resilient front emerges, aiming to combat bad workmanship and unaccountability that has plagued the industry for years. This collaborative effort signals a future where skill and quality are not just hopes but assured guarantees.

This initiative is a call to action for the public to be a part of this pivotal movement, urging them to choose verified tradespeople and suppliers while demanding accountability. It fosters a vision where the construction industry is not merely a market but a community built on trust and superior standards, representing Malta's spirit of excellence and high-quality craftsmanship.