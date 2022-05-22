Looking for a strong floor that will last you a lifetime? Laminate and vinyl flooring are structurally different, but both offer extreme durability.

Laminate consists of multiple layers and an HDF core, which is made of compressed fibres of recovered wood. Vinyl flooring is also multi-layered but uses PVC and fibreglass components which are 100 per cent free of harmful products.

If you want a floor that combines a natural look with easy maintenance, you can’t go wrong with laminate or vinyl. Both laminate and vinyl floors offer unmatched levels of realism.

Take the Capture collection for instance: subtle surface textures with fine grain structures deliver a natural wood effect. You’ll hardly be able to tell them apart. And it’s not just looks, either. If you’re someone who likes to walk around the house barefoot, both vinyl floors and laminate will keep your feet warm and comfortable. They can even be used with underfloor heating – for that, vinyl floors are a bit more efficient than laminate, though.

Laminate and vinyl floors are quiet too: no echoing footsteps when running through the place looking for your keys to head out the door. So if you live in an apartment, your neighbours will love your choice too!

Maybe you’re worried about using vinyl or laminate in areas that tend to get wet, like the bathroom or the kitchen? Don’t be: vinyl floors are 100 per cent waterproof – perfect for even the splashiest bathroom – and our laminate floors come in several water-resistant ranges that are able to cope with kitchen mishaps.

All our vinyl and laminate floors are well-protected from scratches and stains, thanks to smart technologies like the patented Scratch Guard top layer. Playful pups, kids conducting science experiments or recipes gone wrong, your floor can handle it all. While the difference is only marginal, our laminate floors have a slight edge on our vinyl floors when it comes to scratches and scuffs.

Both types of floors are extremely easy to install, thanks to our innovative Uniclic (Multifit) click system. In fact, both Quick-Step laminate and vinyl floors are so easy to install, you can do it yourself. Of course, if you prefer the help of a professional, we’re happy to help you find the nearest certified Quick-Step expert.

Vinyl floors are particularly great for renovations, as they are very thin and can be installed on top of an existing floor. If you’re using Alpha Vinyl, the subfloor can even be irregular! This saves you the hassle – as well as the time, cost and mess – of having to remove the initial floor.

The full Quick-step flooring collection is available at R Living, Mrieħel bypass, Qormi. For more information visit www.rliving.com.mt.