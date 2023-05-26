Colombian Santiago Buitrago climbed to victory in Friday’s 19th ‘Queen’ stage of the Giro d’Italia with Britain’s Geraint Thomas holding the leader’s pink jersey.

The 23-year-old Bahrain rider, winner of a stage in last year’s Giro, crossed the line alone 51sec ahead of Canadian Derek Gee of Israel Premier Tech, who was second for the fourth time in this year’s race.

Thomas accelerated late but could not hold off a counter-attack from Primoz Roglic.

Joao Almeida stayed third but lost time on the gruelling 183km ride from Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the Italian Dolomites that included five significant peaks.

“When I went for it with 400m to go, I realised after 100m that 400m was a lot at this altitude,” said Ineos Grenadiers’ Thomas.

