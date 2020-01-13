A convicted Dutch rapist who is also undergoing court proceedings in Malta, has been arrested in Bulgaria after another alleged sexual attack on Christmas eve.

Dutch and Bulgarian media reported that Johan Stellingwerf, 38, was arrested in Sofia is accused of raping a 32-year-old woman in the Bulgarian capital after meeting her at a bar and taking her to his home.

He allegedly gave her a ‘strange tasting drink’, raped her and dumped her on the streets, website Dir.bg reported.

Stellingwerf was jailed in the Netherlands in 2007 on two counts of rape and three of attempted rape after being deported from Brazil where he had gone into hiding.

His sentence was reduced on appeal in 2010 and he was released in 2014.

He was also suspected of carrying out rapes in Malta, Spain and Poland.

He was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in Malta in 2013 and, while denying the charges, filed an application in court challenging the police to prosecute the woman for filing a false police report and lying under oath.

He also handed the court a compendium of 1,300 ‘hot’ photographs that the woman had sent him at the same time that she was alleging he had raped her several times.