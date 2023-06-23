BULGARIA 11

MALTA 7

(0-2, 2-1, 6-3, 3-1)

The Malta women’s waterpolo national team saw their hopes fo qualification suffer a huge blow when they were beaten by Bulgaria in their opening qualifying match in Burgas.

Aurelien Cousin’s girls started brightly but could not keep that positive early momentum as they were made to pay by the home side who grew in stature as the minutes passed to score a crucial victory that puts them in a strong position for a top-two finish in Group A.

The Maltese will now need to upset group favourites Slovakia in Saturday’s match to keep alive their hopes of an historic qualification to the European Championship finals.

Malta had started brightly as they bossed proceedings in the first session as the Bulgarians took some time to settle down in front of the home crowd.

Goals from Martha Perici Ferrante and Francesca Paolella gave the Maltese a 2-0 advantage.

