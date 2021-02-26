Bulgaria is inviting Eurovision viewers and music fans from around the world to take part in their selection process for Eurovision 2021.

The Balkan country will be represented by the returning artist Victoria. She was one of the favourites to win the cancelled 2020 contest in Rotterdam. This time, the Bulgarian dark pop artist is back with six new songs and is looking for help with her final decision for the contest.

Victoria launched Bulgaria2021.com, an online platform that allows music fans around the world to share their feedback about her potential songs for Rotterdam. The final choice is still in the hands of the artist and her team, but all comments received by February 28 will be taken into consideration when the decision is made.

Six tracks are in the running to represent Bulgaria at Eurovision 2021 – Imaginary Friend, Growing Up is Getting Old, Dive into Unknown, Phantom Pain, The Funeral Song and Ugly Cry. The songs will be part of her first EP A Little Dramatic, which is to be released on all streaming platforms on February 26. The final decision of the Bulgarian team will be reviewed in the beginning on March.

Victoria's distinctive voice and style position her as one of the most promising new artists from Eastern Europe. Her Eurovision 2020 entry, Tears Getting Sober, tells a story about overcoming one’s fears and pain and moving forward. The song was the bookmakers’ favourite to win together with Malta’s entry All of My Love by Destiny Chukunyere before the cancellation of the contest.

Victoria, who loves animals and has four rescue dogs, a rabbit and a parrot, is one of the official European ambassadors of Earth Hour and the first Eurovision artist from Bulgaria to perform at Sofia Pride.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will take place on May 18, 20 and 22.

Destiny, who won the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, will take part in the first semi-final on May 18. Bulgaria will be competing at the second semi-final on May 20.