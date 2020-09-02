Bulgaria has been removed from Malta’s ‘amber’ list of countries intended to reduce the risks of imported cases of coronavirus.

The removal comes into effect as of Friday and means arrivals from the country will no longer need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon their arrival in Malta.

Bulgaria, Romania, and the Spanish regions of Barcelona, Girona and Madrid were put on the list when Malta introduced it two weeks ago. The Czech Republic and Tunisia were added last week. No new countries were added this week.

Travellers from these countries must present a swab test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Malta. Those who do not present the negative swab result may be swabbed on their arrival in Malta or put into mandatory quarantine.

The amber list comes in between a 'green list' of countries from where travel is unrestricted, and a 'red list' from where travel is banned.