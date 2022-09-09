As Bullet Train speeds across the screen, it leaves a trail of atomic colours, succinct action sequences, and jokes that land (and don’t), but all in all, it’s a trip I would take again.

Trailers only ruin a film. While they may boost box office numbers with a surplus of keen new eyes who may not have heard of the film outside of their Youtube recommendations, they tend to accomplish one of three things.

Firstly, an enticing trailer is not the hallmark of a good film, leading to high expectations and low results; secondly, many recent trailers go on for over two minutes and give away half the plot and most set pieces to boot; and thirdly, they can make a film look close to unwatchable. Bullet Train’s marketing falls under the latter, a disappointment as the Brad Pitt-led action comedy may not be the most original nor the most well thought out popcorn flick, but one that doesn’t sour the salt-and-buttery taste.

Like any of its cohorts (Red Notice, Uncharted), the trailer is an overly-edited montage of the film’s greatest hits: various neon action sequences interjected with the odd arguably funny one-liner which, ironically, describes Bullet Train’s core attractions but doesn’t do them justice. Taken out of context, it looks like another Gray Man as a charismatic bigwig plays a forgettable Action Man protagonist, but deep down there is a charm to the formula’s latest re-skin.

Ladybug (Pitt) isn’t a hollow and brooding hitman figurehead but a toned down Deadpool – a comparison that would normally alienate me but works with director David Leitch at the helm (Deadpool 2 and John Wick).

Along with his usual likeable self, Pitt brings a dash of zen hipster which, once familiar, compliments the hyperactive background and hyperbolic style; neon sign nameplates appearing with every character introduction and the ever-present need to suspend my disbelief. Even though it isn’t, it plays like a graphic novel adaptation, the direct dialogue coupled with quick, contained, well-choreographed fight sequences and animated cinematography truer to form than any modern Marvel attempt.

But there is still a lack of well-needed depth. Although the plot coherently contains itself to the titular train as the varied but not vast cast of murderous passengers pop in and out, Leitch focuses on superficial fun rather than the intellectual kind, marring the quickly covered empathetic moments which are few and far between. Intricate players such as Prince (Joey King) suffer greatly as their roles are kept at bay, King’s cocky mini-villain brushed over in favour of the British comic-relief duo Lemon and Tangerine (Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Jonhnson).

The expected absence of undivided attention is a bed that must be slept in, the consequences felt as the film starts to run out of fuel. As gimmicky as the runtime may be (it is the exact length an actual bullet train takes from Tokyo to Kyoto), it can only mean one thing: it’s too long.

After the dust settles on the penultimate fight, Leitch struggles to wrap it up as a litany of expositional dumps create ending after ending, the film refusing to roll credits until the CG bombardment that is the finale. But, as much as it struggles to reach its final stop, the ride is far more memorable than most, and maybe even rewatchable in a few years. Or maybe I’ll just watch the trailer again.