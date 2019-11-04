Paceville is Malta’s main nightlife hub, where fights and violent incidents, sometimes of a very serious nature, happen practically regularly. Mater Dei Hospital’s accident and emergency department treats drunk nightclubbers for injuries sustained during late-night fights every week. Fatalities, too, have been reported there.

A year ago, the US Embassy issued an alert noting, among other things, the heavy-handed tactics of nightclub bouncers. Notwithstanding statements by the authorities that policing at the enter-tainment mecca would be stepped up, very little has changed and the situation on the ground remains of serious concern, as the latest incident, in which a foreign clubber was brutally beaten by bouncers, clearly shows. An unlicensed security man has been arraigned but the incident is proof that law enforcement in Paceville has all but collapsed.

Just over a year ago, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, who was deputy mayor at the time, wrote in this newspaper wondering whether the locality was turning out to be a local, and expensive, version of the favela in Bazil. Enforcement was still much to be desired, especially when dealing with certain commercial outlets, he warned.

He had already publicly asked whether club owners were fined or had their licences revoked if they failed to comply with licence conditions. “Are some policemen in bed with particular club owners? Are particular owners more equal than others?”

His message was very clear to those wanting to listen. Yet, the same questions remain pertinent even today because the most recent vicious attack on the young reveller proves beyond any reasonable doubt that some – notably club owners and their staff – enjoy free rein.

At the same time Mr Buttigieg asked whether club owners were being penalised for violations, Home Affars Minister Michael Farrugia had announced that the drafting of regulations governing private guards had been completed and the document would be discussed at higher levels. Such “regulations” do not seem to have made much difference.

Dr Farrugia is at it again, this time round speaking about having reached “an advanced stage” in the reform of regulations governing bouncers’ licensing requirements, which, he said, would be finalised shortly.

Another classical example of trying to close the stable doors after the horse has bolted.

The private guards and community officers law, first enacted in 1996, clearly lays down that every person licensed as a private guard at a place of entertainment must have an identity card/document and wear “such distinctive uniform and other identity and, or, distinctive badges or marks as may be prescribed”.

So, rather than talk of reform, what is required is effective enforcement. If not all the provisions of the law have not come into force yet, after almost a quarter of a century, Dr Farrugia should ensure they are. If not, the Opposition should lose no time in moving a private member’s Bill to that effect.

Lack of such action can only further fuel suspicion that political parties ‘owe’ something to certain entrepeneurs, including those who make their money from businessesin Paceville.

If the authorities really mean what they say, police officers should already have been deployed in Paceville in droves to ensure that only licensed bouncers are allowed. Unlicensed personnel found ‘on duty’ should be booked on the spot together with their employer.

A situation where bullies or, worse, thugs, are paid to maintain ‘order’ should not be tolerated.