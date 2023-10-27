The 2023 Rolex Middle Sea Race record will show that Andrea Recordati’s Wally 93 Bullitt put in a phenomenal performance around the 606nm racetrack, taking the fight to monohull line honours winner Leopard 3 on the water, while staving off a concerted fleet-wide challenge on corrected time.

As one of five maxis over 24 metres (80 feet) in length, in the 10-boat IRC 1 class, Bullitt was expected to have its hands full, as it fought to be first to finish at the same time as aspiring to a class win. The eventual, ultimately unsuccessful, elapsed time duel with Leopard may well be one of several reasons behind the Italian maxi’s overall win on time correction.

