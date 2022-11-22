The Chicago Bulls, led by 28 points from DeMar DeRozan, ended the Boston Celtics’ nine-game NBA winning streak with a 121-107 victory on Monday.

Zach LaVine, who was frustrated to be pulled from the waning minutes of the Bulls’ loss to Orlando on Friday, scored 22 points.

Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago — who had also beaten the Celtics at home in October but fell to them in Boston on November 4 in the game that launched the Celtics’ streak.

At 13-4, the Celtics still own the best record in the NBA. Down by as many as 21 in the third quarter, Boston twice pulled within eight in the fourth quarter.

They were down by 10 with 4:49 to play, but LaVine drained a three-pointer and DeRozan passed to Alex Caruso for a reverse layup that pushed the Bulls’ lead to 116-101 with less than three minutes to go and Chicago ended a four-game skid.

“There’s a sense of urgency when you lose a game,” LaVine said. “We all have that sense of urgency, individually and collectively as a team. You need to have that. You need to be a desperate team when you go out and play and get those wins.”

