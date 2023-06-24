The Chicago Bulls expect Lonzo Ball to miss all of the 2023-24 NBA season as he continues to recover from a left knee injury that has required multiple surgeries.

“Everything is going well,” Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said at a press conference to discuss the NBA draft on Thursday.

“Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season and he’s going to continue on his recovery.

“If he comes back, it would be great but we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back.”

Karnisovas said he still hoped to see Ball, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with Chicago in 2021, on court for the Bulls “eventually.”

“But I do not think he’s going to be back next year,” Karnisovas said.

