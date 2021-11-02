DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 37 points as the Chicago Bulls used a fourth quarter surge to overpower the struggling Boston Celtics 128-114 on Monday.
DeRozan shot 15-of-20 from the field and added seven rebounds for the Bulls, who rallied from a 19 point deficit in the third quarter for the win.
Zach LaVine finished with 26 points and dished out seven assists in the win in front of a crowd of 19,100 the Boston Garden.
Ayo Dosunmu’s three pointer with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter capped a 29-9 run to give the Bulls a 106-105 lead.
Chicago stretched its lead to double figures after that and outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us