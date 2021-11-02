DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 37 points as the Chicago Bulls used a fourth quarter surge to overpower the struggling Boston Celtics 128-114 on Monday.

DeRozan shot 15-of-20 from the field and added seven rebounds for the Bulls, who rallied from a 19 point deficit in the third quarter for the win.

Zach LaVine finished with 26 points and dished out seven assists in the win in front of a crowd of 19,100 the Boston Garden.

Ayo Dosunmu’s three pointer with just under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter capped a 29-9 run to give the Bulls a 106-105 lead.

Chicago stretched its lead to double figures after that and outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

