The last few weeks of the German Bundesliga season were thrown into chaos on Thursday night as a coronavirus outbreak at Hertha Berlin forced the capital club into a two-week quarantine.

Relegation-threatened Hertha said that they had requested the postponement of their next three games after defender Marvin Plattenhardt became the fourth member of playing and coaching staff to test positive in a single day.

“As a result of the cases, we are forced to go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” sporting director Arne Friedrich said in a statement.

