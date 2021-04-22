Bundesliga clubs on Thursday welcomed a decision by the German Football League (DFL) to put teams in “quarantine training camps” for the last two match days of the season to ensure the fixture schedule is completed on time.

The top 36 clubs in the first and second Bundesliga will go into camp from May 12 until the final weekend of the season on May 23.

With Germany currently in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFL has tightened hygiene restrictions.

