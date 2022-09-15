Cult club Union Berlin have enchanted German football on their fairytale rise all the way to the top of the Bundesliga, and this season they are hoping to carry their domestic form onto the European stage.

Union head to Portugal to play Braga in their second group game in this season’s Europa League on Thursday, having lost at home to Union Saint-Gilloise last week.

“The only thing that matters on Thursday is that we get our first points on the board. We want to show our league face,” Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill told German media on Tuesday.

The 1-0 loss to their Belgian opponents is the only blemish on a brilliant start to the campaign for Union, who reached new heights last weekend as they stormed to the top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history.

The popular minnows from East Berlin are full of confidence after notching up four wins from their opening six games in Germany’s top flight.

