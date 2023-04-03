Stuttgart, last in the Bundesliga, on Monday fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed Sebastian Hoeness to take over.
Stuttgart have lost their last three league games without scoring. They are five points behind Hoffenheim, the club Hoeness managed for two seasons, in the last safe spot.
Stuttgart said Hoeness had signed a contract until 2025, regardless of their league status.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us