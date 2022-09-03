Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer is aware of the task at hand when Bayern Munich visit on Saturday, but says his side have the “courage” to “try and trip up” the reigning champions.

After four matches, Bayern and Union are separated by goal difference alone at the top of the table with three wins and a draw apiece.

A win for the home side could see them lead the top-flight table outright for the first time in their history.

“They can create a force: (Bayern) have speed and players who can decide games individually,” Union coach Urs Fischer said on Thursday.

Bayern’s 10 consecutive titles, not to mention their early-season form which has seen them score 26 goals in just six competitive games, have elicited plenty of fear among the rest of the league.

This fear can make the 32-time champions’ job even easier. Werder Bremen defender Sebastian Proedl famously compared playing Munich to “visiting the dentist: Everyone has to go (and) it can hurt quite a bit”.

While Union’s resources and experience are dwarfed not only by Bayern but most of the league, their rise has been categorised by the type of fearlessness needed to successfully approach the summit of German football.

More details here...