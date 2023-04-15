Four matches after taking over from Julian Nagelsmann amid talks of a treble, only one title remains realistically within reach for new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

Knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg, Bayern were thrashed 3-0 by Manchester City in a Champions League quarter final first leg, leaving them a mountain to climb in Wednesday’s return leg in Munich.

A season without a trophy would be a disaster — and could even prove fatal for some of the Bayern brass — and the Bundesliga is their last realistic chance of a title.

The news on Thursday of Sadio Mane’s one-match suspension after a physical altercation left teammate Leroy Sane with a bloody lip has only added to Tuchel’s worries.

