Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said winning the Bundesliga would “mean the world” after his side went top of the table thanks to a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern Munich’s 3-1 loss at Mainz earlier on meant Dortmund knew they could move above the Bavarians with a victory against Frankfurt, with five league matches remaining in the season.

Bellingham, 19, scored Dortmund’s first goal in the dominant victory, with Donyell Malen adding two and veteran Mats Hummels another.

The England playmaker has won a German Cup with Dortmund since arriving from Birmingham in 2017, aged 17.

