The total turnover of the 18 clubs in Germany's Bundesliga passed the four billion euros mark in 2018-19 for the first time, it was announced Tuesday.

The figure of 4.02 billion euros ($4.34 billion) released by the German Football League (DFL) is an increase of 5.4 percent on the previous season.

Compared to their main European rivals, the Bundesliga still lags behind the English Premier league, which made 5.8 billion euros (£4.8 billion) in 2018-19.

However, the German league is only slightly behind it's Spanish rival La Liga, based on recent figures.

The latest figures for the French, Spanish and Italian leagues are for the 2017/18 season.

For that period, the turnover of the 20 clubs in the Spanish league was 4.15 billion euros.

Both France's Ligue 1, at 2.8 billion euros, and Italy's Serie A, which posted 3.07 billion euros, were well behind.

Much of the wealth in Germany is made by defending champions Bayern Munich and rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who are bidding for an eighth straight league title, made 750.4 million euros in 2018-19, while Borussia Dortmund posted figures of 489.5 million euros for the same period.

Their combined figure makes up more than a quarter of the total revenue.

While lucrative TV rights has been the main factor in the Bundesliga's continued boom, "new growth prospects are to be expected from digital innovations and the international sector," said DFL CEO Christian Seifert.