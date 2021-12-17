Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can claim another goal record on Friday in his club’s last game of 2021 as the Bundesliga leaders look to extend Wolfsburg’s miserable six-match losing streak.
“We have one game before Christmas to try to collect three more points,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side start the final weekend before the two-week winter break six points clear.
Bayern are buoyed by winning the last six games in all competitions, including beating second-placed Bundesliga rivals Dortmund, then Barcelona to seal a perfect six wins from six Champions League group stage games.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us