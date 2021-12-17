Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski can claim another goal record on Friday in his club’s last game of 2021 as the Bundesliga leaders look to extend Wolfsburg’s miserable six-match losing streak.

“We have one game before Christmas to try to collect three more points,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose side start the final weekend before the two-week winter break six points clear.

Bayern are buoyed by winning the last six games in all competitions, including beating second-placed Bundesliga rivals Dortmund, then Barcelona to seal a perfect six wins from six Champions League group stage games.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta