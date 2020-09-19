It has been a long wait, but domestic competitive football finally makes its return to Malta this weekend when the opening matches from the BOV Premier League being played between today and Monday.

It’s no understatement to say that this season’s championship will be held in extraordinary circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit hard the Maltese society, not least the sporting industry.

The Malta FA was forced to implement a strict medical protocol to kick off this season’s national competitions, with matches being played behind closed doors with teams and officials asked to follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

