Match Day seven led to very close games with some interesting results. BUPA Luxol finally managed to register their first league win after beating Mellieħa Libertas Spalding whilst Depiro overcame Gżira Athleta’s firm resistance to go up a place in the standings. Starlites Naxxar regained solitary leadership after registering their double over Hibs.

The league now takes a four-week breather for the festive season with game day eight scheduled for mid-January.

Mellieħa 79

BUPA Luxol 82

(23-20, 14-22, 21-23, 21-17)

BUPA Luxol finally broke their duck in the league with a success over Mellieħa Libertas Spalding who have now suffered two losses in a row since booking their place in the KO Final in March.

Luxol’s success gains more attention given that they are the only side with only one foreign professional import player and were also missing their coach Duncan Fenech as well as their centre Marko Matijevic.

Respective baskets from Austin Wrighten and Christopher Julian Cordina set Mellieħa off for an early 5-0 lead.

