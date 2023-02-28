The Louis Borg Cup semi-finals, played over two legs in the space of 48 hours, had their interesting moments.

The closest series was that between BUPA Luxol and Starlites Fijo with the Violets managing to win both games, albeit with a tight margin, to oust Starlites.

In the other tie, Mellieħa took control of the second game against Depiro to book their place in the final to be played in mid-March.

BUPA Luxol 163

Starlites Fijo 156

Fresh from their Shield success a few days earlier, Starlites Fijo looked like they were on track to impose their rhythm when they closed the first quarter of the first game with an 11-0 run which led them to a double-figure lead with Darius George and Ian Felice Pace netting a trey and a brace of hoops respectively.

