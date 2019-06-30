The southbound lane of Buqana Road, from Mosta and Mġarr to Mtarfa, has been reopened for traffic as the €3.6 million project to rebuild the road enters its final stages.

The project includes the widening of the road with a second northbound lane from Mtarfa to Mosta and a new cycle track in the same direction. The roundabouts at the two ends of this road have been redesigned to include bypass lanes and roundabout cycle lanes.

Infrastructure Malta is also rebuilding the old bridge over Chadwick Lakes.

The upgrade will improve road safety along this major route to and from the northern part of Malta, while reducing travel times by 36 per cent, Infrastructure Malta said.

Contractors have completed most of the reconstruction works. In June, the southbound lane had to be diverted to a nearby secondary road through Ta’ Qali so that the bridge could start being dismantled and replaced with a new, wider structure. With most of the bridge structure now in place, Infrastructure Malta has reopened the road’s southbound lane, from the Tas-Sriedek roundabout, between Mosta and Mġarr, towards Mtarfa and Rabat.

The old Chadwick Lakes bridge comprised an arched stone structure which was later widened with another concrete deck to fit a second lane. The new bridge is a single 18-metre overpass accommodating the three vehicle lanes and the cycle track. Ten 10.5-metre precast concrete beams, weighing 13.6 tonnes each, support its deck.

The old structure included a central pier built in the middle of the Chadwick Lakes valley watercourse. Infrastructure Malta’s architects introduced an improved bridge design to do away with this central pillar, which was obstructing this valley’s water flows. As part of the project, the agency is also removing several layers of debris and waste which had gathered in this part of the valley through the years.

Several kilometres of new underground utilities and telecommunications networks pipes and cables have been laid and the road’s storm water system has been improved.

Over 2 kilometres of new boundary rubble walls have been built.

The new lanes, the two roundabouts and the new 1.8 km cycle track will be completed with the topmost asphalt surface layers in the coming weeks, so that the project can be completed before the end of summer.

The Buqana Road project is co-financed by the European Union, through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).