The Rebel Whopper has finally landed at Burger King Malta.

With 25 countries simultaneously launching the Rebel Whopper in more than 2,500 restaurants, this will be one of the largest Burger King launches in the brand’s history and Burger King will become the biggest restaurant chain offering a plant-based patty across Europe.

Successful launches in the US and Sweden left burger fans across Europe calling for the accessible plant-based patty alternative, offering another way to enjoy the great taste you would expect from a Whopper, but with a plant-based patty.

The latest sandwich to join the royal line-up consists of a juicy, flame-grilled, plant-based patty, topped with sliced tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The Rebel Whopper has been in development for some time, with Burger King enlisting plant-based heavyweight, The Vegetarian Butcher, to provide the all-important patty. The two brands have come together to create a product that may well change the QSR (quick service restaurants) industry forever.

David Shear, president of Burger King, said: “We are confident that the Rebel Whopper is the sandwich everyone has been waiting for and provides the ultimate plant-based patty alternative with the iconic Whopper build. I’m excited to let the Rebel Whopper do the talking and see whether our guests can tell the difference!”

Jaap Korteweg, founder of The Vegetarian Butcher, said: “Working with Burger King on the Rebel Whopper has been amazing, and we can’t wait for all Burger King guests to enjoy it.”

This new addition to the menu will bolster Burger King plant-based alternatives and sit alongside Burger King iconic offerings, such as the flame-grilled Whopper, as either an alternative or an accompaniment.

The Rebel Whopper will be available in all Burger King restaurants in Malta.

The Burger King brand is operated in Malta by Food Chain Limited, a member of the Farsons Group. Burger King restaurants can be found in Valletta, Paceville, Sliema, Mosta, the Malta International Airport and Qormi.