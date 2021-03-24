A man was jailed for four years on Wednesday after admitting to two robberies from private residences earlier this month.

Brian Mallia, 46 of Cospicua, admitted to robbery from a Tarxien home on March 11, when he made off with cash and jewellery, and a botched robbery at another residence at Cospicua on the same day.

He also admitted to holding a woman at knifepoint during the first theft, possessing a weapon without a police licence as well as relapsing.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea condemned him to a 4-year effective jail term.

The magistrate observed that although he had cooperated with police, Mallia had wasted earlier opportunities to mend his ways and his criminal record included similar convictions.

Mallia was also fined €116 for the possession of the weapon.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid counsel.