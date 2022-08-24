A former professional sporstman who allegedly jumped the height of one storey to avoid police arrest after a burglary in Mosta, has been remanded in custody.

Daviti Arsenidze, a 33-year old Georgian, was accused on Wednesday of having stolen cash and jewellery from a house while Mosta was celebrating the feast of Sta Marija.

Arsenidze walked slowly into the courtroom and appeared to be in physical discomfort during the arraignment.

He claimed to have been a professional sportsman in Paris before moving to Malta.

Assisted by an interpreter, he was barely audible as he supplied his personal details and pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft and receiving stolen property.

Noticing his discomfort, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech asked him what was wrong.

“He fell down one storey,” legal aid counsel Victor Bugeja said.

“He jumped to escape police arrest,” clarified prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca, explaining that the accused had been discharged from hospital just before the arraignment.

His lawyer did not request bail at arraignment stage.

However, whilst remanding the man in custody, the court drew the attention of the prisons director to the fact that the accused had just been discharged from hospital but was visibly in pain and needed medical attention.

Inspector Christina Delia also prosecuted.