Burmarrad Commercials, a prominent company in the provision of commercial vehicles, is to move to Marsa industrial zone and invest in more electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the company's current facility and praised the company for its dynamism.

Abela was shown by director Mario Gauci, who said that the company currently employs 65. He said the new facility will enable it to become more efficient and diversify its activities, including vehicle conversion works.

He thanked Malta Enterprise for having backed and supported its plans.

The prime minister thanked the company for the confidence it was showing in the Maltese economy and praised it for its ongoing investment, particularly its second purchase of a fleet of electric vehicles.