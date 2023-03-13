March 3 represented an important date in Burmarrad Group’s journey: the official presentation to the business community of the largest automotive facilities in Malta, located in Valletta Road, Marsa Industrial Estate.

The new premises delivers on the company’s customer-centricity philosophy, with a focus on quality and high standards. The €12 million investment has seen 14,000 square metres of abandoned industrial land regenerated into an environmentally friendly facility that prioritises energy efficiency and the latest green technologies.

As group CEO Sharon Gauci explained, the company will continue to focus on its four main business pillars − vehicles sales, rentals, leasing and auto services, including mechanical repairs, spray painting, panel beating, electrical and refrigeration repairs.

Focus on four main pillars

The new Marsa premises will allow the manufacturing of all kinds of vehicle bodies (box, drop sides, tippers, curtain siders), conversion of vehicles to refrigerated bodies, installation of cooling units and advanced chassis modifications, services that until a few months ago were only possible from overseas companies.

This new facility also enables the company to introduce related ancillary services such as VRT testing, dyno service and sandblasting.

Mario Gauci, the group’s founder and chairman, said that the new location is a testimony of his family’s vision and hand in hand with the group’s team, the organisation is posed to further evolve into a more dynamic entity, offering a unique experience to its clients.

For more information, call on 2157 3261 or log on to burmarradgroup.mt.