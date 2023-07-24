With summer approaching, come longer days, clearer skies and more ultraviolet (UV) rays reaching the earth’s surface and our skin. While many people crave the glow of a tan, a tan is itself a sign of skin damage, even in those whose skin type is not fair.

While UV rays are invisible, the skin can feel them. Two types of UV rays reach the human body. UVA rays are mainly responsible for tanning and speed up signs of skin ageing such as wrinkles and dark spots. UVA levels are similar during daylight hours all year round even on cloudy days and UVA can penetrate windows. UVB rays are responsible for sunburn, blistering and tanning. UVB levels are strongest around midday from spring to autumn.

That is not all. UV radiation is a proven carcinogen, causing DNA damage over time, playing a strong role in the development of all the common skin cancers: basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and melanoma. In fact more than 85 per cent of skin cancers have been linked to UV radiation.

The good news is that if caught early enough, skin cancer can usually be cured by surgical removal. However, left untreated, skin cancer can be disfiguring and even fatal, particularly in the case of melanoma.

How to recognise melanoma

Melanoma is the most serious of the common skin cancers and finding it early is crucial to increase chances of cure. Look for new, changing or unusual looking moles on both sun-exposed and sun-protected areas of the body. The first five letters of the alphabet help remind the warning signs:

A - Asymmetry: If you draw a line through the middle of a lesion, the halves don’t match

B - Border: The border is not smooth and looks uneven

C - Colour: There are multiple shades of colour or different colours

D - Diameter: The lesion is the size of a pencil eraser (6mm) or larger, but if in doubt, don’t wait for a lesion to grow to this size before checking it out

E - Evolving: There is a change in size, shape or colour or a new symptom such as bleeding or itching

It is helpful to examine your skin monthly and seek the advice of a dermatologist rapidly if you see any new or changing skin lesion, especially if it has any of the features described above.

How to prevent skin cancer

Besides early detection being the key to cure, there is even better news! Skin cancer can be prevented altogether… and there is plenty to do in that respect:

Avoid: Stay inside, or at least in the shade especially between 10am and 4pm

Cover up: Clothing is one of the best ways to protect your skin. Dark or bright colours and densely-woven fabrics offer better protection. Better still, look for clothing with a UV-protection factor of at least 15 or 30. Wear a hat and don’t forget sunglasses.

Sunscreen: Apply a water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. Sunscreen needs to be reapplied every two hours or after swimming or sweating. It’s best to keep infants in the first six months of life out of the sun rather than use sunscreen.

What about vitamin D?

Many people know that skin exposed to UVB produces vitamin D. However it is also true that UVB is clearly linked to skin cancer. Vitamin D is essential for bone health but it is important to note that studies have never found that people who use sunscreen have insufficient vitamin D levels. Indeed, rather than sun exposure, a healthy diet or vitamin D supplements can easily boost vitamin D levels in a safe manner!