With burning rubber under the neon lights, Formula One gave its fans a taste Saturday of what they can expect from next year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix while the sport’s leaders promised that this time the sport is in Sin City for the long run.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell took to "The Strip" in their race cars along with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, revving their engines and performing donuts to the delight of thousands of fans and Saturday night revelers.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali had talked of the sport making a "statement" return to the city during a ceremonial painting of the start line and Hamilton delivered the words that fit the hyped-up mood.

"This race is going to be for sure, the greatest race of all time," Hamilton told the crowd after his barricade-bashing trip up and down The Strip, the casino-lined stretch of street that has become synonymous with Vegas night life.

