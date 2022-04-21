Burnley improved their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League as Connor Roberts’ superb strike inspired a vital 2-0 win against Southampton on Thursday.

The Clarets won for the first time since Sean Dyche’s sacking thanks to Roberts’ sublime curler and Nathan Collins’ header.

Roberts’ first goal for Burnley following his August move from Swansea came early in the first half at Turf Moor and proved the key moment.

