Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said Thursday he is paying no attention to any talk of a crisis at Manchester United as he prepares to face Erik ten Hag’s embattled side on Saturday.

United lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday to continue their early-season slump, during which they have lost three of their opening five Premier League fixtures.

With off-field issues also mounting for Ten Hag, the pressure will be on United to deliver a result at Turf Moor, but Kompany is interested only in his own players.

“I only try and assess (United) in a way that I need to do for my team, their strengths and weaknesses,” said the former Manchester City captain.

