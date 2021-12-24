Burnley’s match at home to Everton on December 26 has become the latest Premier League fixture to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak, it was announced Friday.

Covid-19 cases within the Everton camp had seen the Merseysiders request a postponement on Thursday.

But that initial plea was rejected despite Everton manager Rafael Benitez saying he only had nine fit outfield players at his disposal for the fixture on Boxing Day, traditionally one of the busiest days in the English football calendar.

