Burnley signed Chelsea's Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana on loan until the end of the season on Saturday.

Fofana is Burnley's first signing of the January window as the Clarets battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 21-year-old was in the stands at Turf Moor on Friday to watch Burnley's 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Luton.

Fofana spent the first half of the season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, scoring two goals in 17 games.

He caught the eye of Chelsea after netting 24 times in 65 appearances for Norwegian side Molde, but has yet to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

