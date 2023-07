Newly promoted Premier League club Burnley signed Nathan Redmond on a free transfer on Friday after the former Southampton winger left Turkish club Besiktas.

Redmond agreed a two-year contract with Burnley, who have the option of further season’s extension to his deal.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Besiktas following a single season in Turkey, where he scored six goals in 28 games.

