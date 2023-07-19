The Foundation for Theological Studies of the Archdiocese of Malta will be offering 10 bursaries to individuals who wish to pursue studies in theology and pastoral fields within the Faculty of Theology in the coming year.

The bursaries will be distributed according to these criteria:

• €400 for those who apply for the Certificate in Safeguarding of Children and Young People;

• €800 for those who apply for the Diploma in the Archival and Cultural appreciation of Ecclesiastical Patrimony or for the Diploma in Religious Studies;

• €2,000 for those who apply for a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Theology (part-time) or in Scripture Studies;

• €2,000 for those who apply for a Master of Arts in one of these fields: Spiritual Companionship, Bioethics, Business Ethics, Environmental Ethics, Spirituality or Catholic School Leadership.

As from this October, the Faculty of Theology will be introducing a new Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Scripture Studies which will be offered on a part-time basis (evenings). Applications close on October 2, 2023. Further information on the sponsorship scheme and applications may be obtained from um.edu.mt/theology/courses.