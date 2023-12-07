Mario de Marco gave a speech at the Nationalist Party’s general council, where he declared he would rather spend another term in opposition than embrace what the PN has long declared its political adversary: populism.

Something else he said escaped comment. De Marco identified himself with Christian Democracy when the conventional wisdom of the armchair commentariat has long labelled him one of the “liberals” of the party.

De Marco wasn’t done. He identified Christian Democracy with the core identity of the PN, not just a faction. Moreover, he described it as a centrist political orientation that “looks towards the left” – meaning it engages seriously with the centre-left’s concern with social reform, emancipation and solidarity.

So much, then, for the conventional pundits’ view that the PN’s Christian Democrats are conservatives by any other name.

Is de Marco right? Undoubtedly. Anyone challenging him will need to explain why the PN’s Fehmiet Bażiċi (Basic Policy, 1986) confirms his account.

In that document, the PN describes itself as a party of the radical centre –pursuing long-term revolution through manageable reform of public institutions.

While it says it takes the Church’s social teaching as a starting point, it also declares itself a secular party. The common culture it stands for isn’t one in which we all think alike; it’s rather one in which everyone who cares is included in the shaping of a common way of life.

That’s why half the document is concerned with emancipation and the other half with guaranteeing participation for civil society in decision-making.

These arguments can easily be mistaken for pedantry. They’re not. They’re important because they burst two illusions that are distracting some in the PN and civil society.

Ultimately, what will win or lose the PN the next general election will be convincing the voters that it’s got the leadership and vision needed to pull the country out of the current swamp of corruption. But bursting the illusions is an important part of getting there.

The first illusion is that the PN, in its heyday, when it was winning absolute majorities, won by being a conservative party. It didn’t. It won by opposing populism and proposing the framework and institutions of a liberal democracy. It began to lose votes when it began to act more like a bastion of conservatism and an opponent of social aspiration.

Christian Democrats don’t have a monopoly over the use of the term Christian in politics. Indeed, in Europe they only reluctantly adopted the name after WWII and then it was out of realpolitik, not principle: they wanted to attract the votes of Christian conservatives.

What will win or lose the PN the next general election will be convincing the voters that it’s got the leadership and vision needed to pull the country out of the current swamp of corruption - Ranier Fsadni

Indeed, we currently have two minor political parties – ABBA and the Popular Party – that fit the bill of conservative parties that style their politics as Christian.

But let’s be clear. They won’t be winning general elections any time soon. In Malta, conservatism doesn’t get you there.

Back to the PN: it won general elections when it was true to itself, committed itself to progress and addressing voters’ social aspirations and, above all, remembered the distinction between Church and State.

The Church thinks in terms of millennia and an individual’s lifetime; governments must think in electoral cycles. The Church has brethren; political parties and governments have allies.

The Church calls on people to fill their hearts with love; governments can only enforce respectful behaviour: forget about love and hearts.

The Church appeals to reason; political parties and governments can only deal with what is reasonable. Reason demands that we change our minds, our lives and social arrangements to fit it. Reasonableness demands compromises and agreeing to disagree.

Forego any of that and you can forget being a party of government. And the moment you are committed to giving a hearing to other views and finding ways to coexist with people of clashing preferences, the sharp distinction between centrist Christian Democracy and centrist liberalism begins to be blurred.

But there’s a second illusion. This is that the PN can win elections by becoming a populist party. De Marco said he’d prefer not to win an election that way. But it’s highly doubtful if the PN could win a general election if it became a populist party.

Populism believes a leader represents a fiction called “the people”. It’s a personalisation of power without too many constraints. Whoever is not represented by the leader doesn’t count as belonging to “the people”. Critics are dismissed as “enemies of the people”.

Populism distinguishes itself not by its position on the horizontal left-right axis but by its vertical, authoritarian approach to power. With populism, power is concentrated and it’s personalised.

In Malta, because of its post-Independence history, Labour can get itself elected on such a platform. A broad segment of its voters are disposed to accept such politics. But the PN has built its identity and core vote by combatting such politics.

If it had to adopt populism, we’d expect it to gain new voters but they wouldn’t make up for the broad segment it would lose – those voters who support it because it stands for the principles of dispersed power and social dialogue. To them, a populist PN would be alien.

The sooner the PN stops entertaining illusions, the sooner it can increase its credibility. The problem with flirting with illusions in public is that the onlookers conclude that, if you can’t address your own demons, you can’t address the country’s.