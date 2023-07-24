A 22-year-old man was left with grievous injuries on Monday after colliding with a public transport bus in Rabat.

The incident occurred at around 7 am in Triq Patri G A Bonelli in Rabat. The victim, who hails from Żabbar, was driving a Toyota Vitz that collided with an Otokar Vectio bus driven by a 27-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, which was operating a public transport route.

A medical team was called to the site and the 22-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.