Updated 10.30 am

The driver of a bus which nearly overturned on Sunday after it crashed into a pole and climbed the central strip before crashing and pulling down a number of palm trees with the impact has been suspended.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’Anna at 6am.

Malta Public Transport said in a statement the driver was suspended following the initial findings of the investigation.

It said there were no passengers on the bus when the accident happened.

Its response team was immediately on site and an internal investigation is currently underway.

The company regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked the respective authorities for their immediate response and assistance.