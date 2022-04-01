A route bus driver was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq l-Ewwel Titjira 1915, Kirkop.

The police said it was alerted about the crash at around 9.15am.

A 32-year-old man from Żabbar was driving a Leyland Daf, while a 62-year-old man, a Macedonian national who lives in St Paul's Bay, was behind the wheel of the bus.

The 62-year-old was rushed to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.