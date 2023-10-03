At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP.

The crash caused "at least 20 deaths, including two children," the spokesman said. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", resulting in "many victims among those present on the bus that fell" from a bridge near Mestre, on dry land, mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing it as "an apocalyptic scene". 

                

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.