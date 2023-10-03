At least 20 people were killed Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge in the northern Italian city of Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP.

The crash caused "at least 20 deaths, including two children," the spokesman said. Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", resulting in "many victims among those present on the bus that fell" from a bridge near Mestre, on dry land, mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing it as "an apocalyptic scene".